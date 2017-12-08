Bridger Special Chronic Wasting Disease Hunt approved

Showdown Montana had concerns of not being able to open up on time this year less than a week ago, however, things have changed since then. When we spoke to them this afternoon, they told us opening day on Friday should be one of the best opening days they have had in years. Not only is it unusual for the mountain to have every trail open, but it’s also unusual to have such nice conditions. “That storm that came through last weekend we got 14-16 inches of snow, we a...