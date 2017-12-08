Counterfeit currency in Great Falls

GFPD says multiple reports have come in over the past few months concerning counterfeit currency, including $20, $50, and $100 bills. Local businesses, private sellers, and community members may be at risk. According to GFPD, some of the common schemes used to pass counterfeit money are:

Purchasing a small, low-cost item and presenting a much larger denomination of currency, like buying something worth $0.99 and paying for it using a $50 bill.

Suspects visit busy businesses in an effort to exchange large denominations for cash while the clerks are distracted, like fast food restaurants during lunchtime.

Included in GFPD's media release is a quick guide to identifying authentic currency.

The Great Falls Police Department states if you believe you may be the recipient of counterfeit currency, keep the bills in your possession and contact GFPD immediately at 406-727-7688 X5. If you have information regarding the production of the counterfeit currency or related activities, contact GFPD Detective Sergeant Jason Mitchell at 406-455-8493 or send them a private message on their Facebook page .