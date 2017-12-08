Never ending sinkhole

Ever heard the saying "the third times a charm". Well for one construction project on the north side of the city, the third time only seems to have made matters worse for those who live in the area.

It has been less than a month since a sinkhole that was supposedly fixed has reopened for the third time.

Back in September, the area was under construction to fix a broken sewer line. Then again in November the sinkhole re-appeared.

For the third time, residents are dealing with the issue.

For Nerrisa Neumann this whole problem is right behind her house. She said this project is a never ending nightmare. Her family can not wash clothes, dishes, or even go to the bathroom because sewer line is broken.

"The city engineers have been out today, this evening to to look at it and they assured me it would be fixed appropriately this time and quickly this time they informed me the contractor will be back today to put in a temporary repair so we can have water again," said Neumann.



Frustrated and concerned, Nerissa said the exposed gas-line could be damaged.

She also explains the hole isn't even properly fenced, meaning someone could fall in easily.

She was told the project should be completely by Monday.