Christmas lights could light up your bank account



During the Christmas holiday, everyone wants to have the biggest and brightest lights on the block but turns out, if you're not careful it could cost you more than just an expensive light bill.

According to the Spruce.com, one thing you must avoid doing is plugging power strips into each other. The website says this is one of the easiest ways to start a fire.

Another tip is always avoid overcrowding, the average home outlet is only 15 amps and they recommend that you use several outlets throughout your home, but there is one device that you can purchase to help make this a little easier.

Adam said, "most people usually go with some sort of a timer generally comes on at dusks and shuts off if you want it running for 2,4,6 hours afterward then it will automatically shut off then that's definitely the best way to go especially for your light bill and safety reason as well."



He said a good indoor timer usually runs about $5 to $15 dollars and the outdoor timers can range from $15 to $50.