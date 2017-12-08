Christmas lights could light up your bank account - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Christmas lights could light up your bank account

Posted: Updated:
By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
Connect
GREAT FALLS -


During the Christmas holiday, everyone wants to have the biggest and brightest lights on the block but turns out, if you're not careful it could cost you more than just an expensive light bill.

According to the Spruce.com, one thing you must avoid doing is plugging power strips into each other. The website says this is one of the easiest ways to start a fire. 

Another tip is always avoid overcrowding, the average home outlet is only 15 amps and they recommend that you use several outlets throughout your home, but there is one device that you can purchase to help make this a little easier.

Adam said, "most people usually go with some sort of a timer generally comes on at dusks and shuts off if you want it running for 2,4,6 hours afterward then it will automatically shut off then that's definitely the best way to go especially for your light bill and safety reason as well."


He said a good indoor timer usually runs about $5 to $15 dollars and the outdoor timers can range from $15 to $50.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Actor Steve Reevis dies

    Actor Steve Reevis dies

    Thursday, December 7 2017 7:10 PM EST2017-12-08 00:10:39 GMT

    Steve Reevis was an actor and a member of the Blackfeet Nation in Browning Montana. According to the Pikanni Press & Newsfeed in Browning Reevis passed away December 7, 2017.

    Steve Reevis was an actor and a member of the Blackfeet Nation in Browning Montana. According to the Pikanni Press & Newsfeed in Browning Reevis passed away December 7, 2017.

  • Never ending sinkhole

    Never ending sinkhole

    Friday, December 8 2017 8:40 PM EST2017-12-09 01:40:34 GMT

    Ever heard the saying "the third times a charm". Well for one construction project on the north side of the city, the third time only seems to have made matters worse for those who live in the area. 

    Ever heard the saying "the third times a charm". Well for one construction project on the north side of the city, the third time only seems to have made matters worse for those who live in the area. 

  • Bozeman resident helps design t-shirts and a logo for Miranda Lambert

    Bozeman resident helps design t-shirts and a logo for Miranda Lambert

    Friday, December 8 2017 7:53 PM EST2017-12-09 00:53:07 GMT

    A local artist in Bozeman is reaching national attention after she was chosen to design t-shirts and a logo for mega country star Miranda Lambert! 

    A local artist in Bozeman is reaching national attention after she was chosen to design t-shirts and a logo for mega country star Miranda Lambert! 

  • Counterfeit currency in Great Falls

    Counterfeit currency in Great Falls

    Friday, December 8 2017 6:20 PM EST2017-12-08 23:20:22 GMT

    GFPD says multiple reports have come in over the past few months concerning counterfeit currency, including $20, $50, and $100 bills. Local businesses, private sellers, and community members may be at risk. 

    GFPD says multiple reports have come in over the past few months concerning counterfeit currency, including $20, $50, and $100 bills. Local businesses, private sellers, and community members may be at risk. 

  • Man bludgeons son-in-law with wrench

    Man bludgeons son-in-law with wrench

    Thursday, December 7 2017 5:02 PM EST2017-12-07 22:02:01 GMT

    When officers found the victim, he was holding a cloth over a bleeding wound and his face was covered in blood.

    When officers found the victim, he was holding a cloth over a bleeding wound and his face was covered in blood.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Suta to remain sheriff

    Suta to remain sheriff

    Friday, December 8 2017 2:36 PM EST2017-12-08 19:36:36 GMT

    New developments have come to light in the case of Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta. Judge Bob Olson, the judge who initially issued the temporary injunction has recused himself from the case altogether.  

    New developments have come to light in the case of Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta. Judge Bob Olson, the judge who initially issued the temporary injunction has recused himself from the case altogether.  

  • Keeping the net as is

    Keeping the net as is

    Friday, December 8 2017 12:22 AM EST2017-12-08 05:22:45 GMT

    Many of us depend on the internet daily to get most of, if not all the information we need. But what would you do if someone limited your access, or charged you more money to use it? Well, that could happen, sooner than you think.

    Many of us depend on the internet daily to get most of, if not all the information we need. But what would you do if someone limited your access, or charged you more money to use it? Well, that could happen, sooner than you think.

  • Showdown Montana claims best conditions in years for opening day

    Thursday, December 7 2017 11:44 PM EST2017-12-08 04:44:06 GMT

    Showdown Montana had concerns of not being able to open up on time this year less than a week ago, however, things have changed since then. When we spoke to them this afternoon, they told us opening day on Friday should be one of the best opening days they have had in years. Not only is it unusual for the mountain to have every trail open, but it’s also unusual to have such nice conditions. “That storm that came through last weekend we got 14-16 inches of snow, we a...

    Showdown Montana had concerns of not being able to open up on time this year less than a week ago, however, things have changed since then. When we spoke to them this afternoon, they told us opening day on Friday should be one of the best opening days they have had in years. Not only is it unusual for the mountain to have every trail open, but it’s also unusual to have such nice conditions. “That storm that came through last weekend we got 14-16 inches of snow, we a...

  • Protect Public Use of Public Lands

    Protect Public Use of Public Lands

    Thursday, December 7 2017 7:39 PM EST2017-12-08 00:39:42 GMT

    Lands and the use of public lands is a hot topic both nationally and in Montana this week. Thursday Senator Steve Daines introduced the Protect Public Use of Public Lands Act. 

    Lands and the use of public lands is a hot topic both nationally and in Montana this week. Thursday Senator Steve Daines introduced the Protect Public Use of Public Lands Act. 

Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2017. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.