Community Spotlight: Big Brothers and Sisters Annual Toy Run

The Big Sky Chapter of the Harley Owners Group will once again sponsor their Annual Big Brothers and Sisters Toy Run. This year’s event will be held on Saturday, December 9th starting at 11 a.m.

BBBS will provide names of participating children to the Harley owners club. From there, kids will be treated to prizes, food, entertainment and a special “Story Time” prior to the arrival of Mr. and Mrs. Clause on their Harley Davidson at noon.

Santa will hand out presents, visit with the kids and pose for photos before departing for the North Pole around 1 p.m.

This is the 15th year the Harley Owners Group has partnered with Big Brothers and Sisters to help kick start the Holiday season.