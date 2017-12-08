University of Providence Breaks Ground on New Wrestling Facility

On Friday members of the University of Providence broke ground on campus to signal the start of construction on a new wrestling facility, the first athletics related building on campus since 1965.

Vice President for Athletics Dave Gantt said crews will begin building the 8,000 square foot facility as soon as possible.

Gantt added the school's old wrestling room flooded a number of times and as a result the programs have been training at an old bingo hall in Great Falls.

The new wrestling facility will be the permanent home for both the men's and women's teams, an asset both head coaches say will do wonders for their programs.

"You can recruit, you can talk to your athletes, you can have workouts, the training room is in there, laundry facilities, you don't have to leave the building other than to go home," said women's coach Tony DeAnda.

Men's coach Caleb Schaeffer added he's been trying to get a facility for more than a decade. Finally having a plan in place is truly a dream come true.

"Recruits these days want top notch facilities and it's a standalone building for wrestling which shows us how serious we are in the wrestling community and how we're investing our resources into one of the best wrestling teams in the country."

The facility is expected to be finished May 2018.