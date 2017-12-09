Senior Standout: Great Falls High's Jordan Komac

"I don't care if my kids wrestle. It's just something I did. Then they became five, six, seven years old running around," said Great Falls High wrestling coach Steve Komac.

Ever since Great Falls High's Jordan Komac got exposed to wrestling, he's been perfecting his craft. It's a process 12 years in the making and with the help from his dad and brother, Jordan's skill will continue to evolve.



"I wrestled with my brother a lot," Jordan said. "I remember when I was little Jarren and I would wrestle in the basement and my dad would see us and come in and work with us on what we did wrong."

"We probably had more wrestling matches in our basement than in our gym," Steve added.

Jordan's brother Jarren is a collegiate wrestler at the University of Providence. Jordan said wrestling someone three years older than him on a regular basis was critical in his development.

"He always knew what he was doing, he always helped me with technique, and he's a big reason why I'm the wrestler I am today," he said.

The feedback Jordan got from his brother and dad ultimately paid off. Last year, Jordan won his first double-a state championship.

"When I got it I felt like I wasn't the only one who got it. It was also my dad's title too," Jordan said.

"He was close the two years before that so it was exciting and a relief and I feel that it's helped him move forward and set new goals," added his dad.

The bar has been raised now that Jordan is a state champion. He says there's one last thing he wants to achieve in his last season as a Bison.

"I've never been undefeated so it'd be pretty cool to go undefeated and get another state title and after I get it, if I get it, get ready for college."