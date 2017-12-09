Victim identified in rollover crash

UPDATE: The Cascade County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim in Friday's fatal accident as Thomas C. Larson, 34, of Dutton. Lt. Bob Rosipal said in a press release Larson was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries he received during the crash. Montana Highway Patrol is still investigating.

The Montana Highway Patrol says a 34-year-old unnamed male driver from Dutton, was headed northbound on I-15 between the hours of one and two.

The driver was in a Ford F-250 when he hit a median, then back onto the road but he was broadside.

MHP then said the truck rolled over multiple times coming to a rest on its roof.

MPH said during the rollover that's when the driver suffered the fatal injury and added that they believe alcohol played a factor in this crash.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt.