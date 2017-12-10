Family picking up pieces after fire destroys home

There were so many memories that are now gone forever due to an early morning fire at the Samsel residents.

Sandy woke up to what sounded like popping noises around midnight on Sunday. She got out from the bed and looked out her window and that's when she saw flames shooting up and screamed at her husband that there was a fire at the home.

The couple jumped out of bed and ran to the door but someone was already at the door to help them get out the home. Once they were outside Robert realized the family dog was still inside the burning house. Risking his own life, Robert went back in for their dog.

Robert told KFBB that he was not going to leave his dog behind. Robert who did not want to go on camera but said they lost everything from old family pictures and even Christmas gifts but as long as his family is safe everything else can be replaced.

Robert Samsel III, their son, who lives in Seattle says even though he is hundreds of miles away from home its great knowing that the community of great falls is helping his parents in their time of need.

Robert the Third said, "my mom has been the one that supports everybody and I see it as her time to be the supportee. It also is an amazing experience to see people support each other and help each other."

Robert, the father said the Red Cross did come by and when our Tarvarious Haywood was on the scene firefighters were on the scene to make sure that both Sandy and Robert were ok.

There is a fundraiser that has been set up to help this family get back on their feet and you can find that link below.

https://www.youcaring.com/bobandsandysamsel-1039792