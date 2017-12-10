Family picking up pieces after fire destroys home

OWING MILLS, Md. - A family in Maryland is going viral after they brought their 1-year-old son to take a photo with Santa Claus and the results are hilarious. Kerry Spencer tweeted out the photo last week. She captioned it, "We taught our baby sign language. This is the sign for 'help.' You're welcome."
Steve Reevis was an actor and a member of the Blackfeet Nation in Browning Montana. According to the Pikanni Press & Newsfeed in Browning Reevis passed away December 7, 2017.
There were so many memories that are now gone forever due to an early morning fire at the Samsel residents. Sandy woke up to what sounded like popping noises around midnight on Sunday. She got out from he bed and looked out her window and that's when she saw flames shooting up and screamed to her husband that there was a fire at the home. The couple jumped out of bed and ran to the door but someone was already at the door to help them get out the home. Once they...
Ever heard the saying "the third times a charm". Well for one construction project on the north side of the city, the third time only seems to have made matters worse for those who live in the area.
There is a large police presence in the area of 38th and 10th Avenue North. The area is blocked off, but police say it is safe. We have a reporter on scene and will update you as the information comes in.
New developments have come to light in the case of Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta. Judge Bob Olson, the judge who initially issued the temporary injunction has recused himself from the case altogether.
Many of us depend on the internet daily to get most of, if not all the information we need. But what would you do if someone limited your access, or charged you more money to use it? Well, that could happen, sooner than you think.
Showdown Montana had concerns of not being able to open up on time this year less than a week ago, however, things have changed since then. When we spoke to them this afternoon, they told us opening day on Friday should be one of the best opening days they have had in years. Not only is it unusual for the mountain to have every trail open, but it’s also unusual to have such nice conditions. “That storm that came through last weekend we got 14-16 inches of snow, we a...
