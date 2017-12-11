Officers fatally shoot man in Great Falls

UPDATE: GFPD held a press conference stating "Today at approximately 10:30 am our officers were in the area of 52nd Street and 10th Avenue North searching for a male suspect wanted for questioning in an earlier incident. Our officers made contact with the suspect and when he brandished a weapon, he was fatally shot by our officers." GFPD went on to say that there were multiple GFPD officers involved. There were no officers injured and there is no threat to the community. The officers involved in the incident have been placed on paid administrative leave.

UPDATE: GFPD has confirmed there was an officer involved shooting near 10th Avenue North and 52nd Street today. They say the scene is safe and an investigation is underway.

There is a large police presence in the area of 38th and 10th Avenue North. The area is blocked off, but police say it is safe. We have a reporter on scene and will update you as the information comes in.