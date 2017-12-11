Officers identified in Monday's shooting

UPDATE December 14, 2017 15:20:

GFPD has released the names of the officers involved in Monday's shooting. They are Sergeant Robert Beall, Senior Police Officer Kristi Walker, Police Officer Kevin Kelsey, Probationary Police Officer Zaine O'Meara.

Beall has the most experience of the four with GFPD. His career in Great Falls began 15 years ago.

O'Meara has the least experience on the force. He was sworn-in back in January of this year.

GFPD is still not commenting on the details of Monday's events, including how many shots were fired at Stacy Micheletti, but according to the 911 call log, police originally made contact with Micheletti around 5:30 that morning, responding to a call that he may be suicidal, and was at one point in the home of his ex-wife. All 4 officers remain on paid administrative leave while DCI finishes their investigation.

UPDATE:

Fergus County Coroner's Office has released the identity of the man shot and killed by Great Falls Police on Monday, December 11th. Stacy C. Micheletti, 51, of Great Falls was transported to Benefis Healthcare and pronounced dead at 11:02 am. The Coroner's Office says Micheletti will be taken to Billings for an autopsy by the Montana State Medical Examiner on Thursday.

UPDATE:

The press release states its procedure to place officers involved in a shooting on administrative leave.

Sargent Jim Wells, with GFPD said even though they may be down officers, the public won't notice a difference in their service.

" Any impact on our manpower when we have to remove people from the field and has an impact on our daily operations however we will put people in positions to make that we have officers in the field and office investigations to be able to cover the street and keep the public safe," said Sgt. Wells.



The investigation is being handled by the Montana Department Of Justice.

They fall under the Attorney General's office. They said will not comment on an open investigation.



UPDATE:

Chief Bowen has also requested the Montana Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation to take the lead on investigating the incident.

Morningside Elementary was the only school in the area that was placed under "A Shelter In Place" status. GFPD Sargent Jim Wells said this is a common practice for schools to do when there is police activity in that area.

Chief Bowen said because the suspect was killed, they will not be releasing his name until his family has been notified.

This is the third officer-involved shooting this year.

The first happened in April, when officers shot Kevin Parisian while he was holding a knife to a woman's throat.

The second occurred in September, where officers shot and killed Thomas Jordan Addison during a robbery.

UPDATE: GFPD held a press conference stating "Today at approximately 10:30 am our officers were in the area of 52nd Street and 10th Avenue North searching for a male suspect wanted for questioning in an earlier incident. Our officers made contact with the suspect and when he brandished a weapon, he was fatally shot by our officers." GFPD went on to say that there were multiple GFPD officers involved. There were no officers injured and there is no threat to the community. The officers involved in the incident have been placed on paid administrative leave.

UPDATE: GFPD has confirmed there was an officer-involved shooting near 10th Avenue North and 52nd Street today. They say the scene is safe and an investigation is underway.

There is a large police presence in the area of 38th and 10th Avenue North. The area is blocked off, but police say it is safe. We have a reporter on scene and will update you as the information comes in.