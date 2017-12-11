Officers identified in Monday's shooting - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Officers identified in Monday's shooting

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE December 14, 2017 15:20:

GFPD has released the names of the officers involved in Monday's shooting.   They are Sergeant Robert Beall, Senior Police Officer Kristi Walker, Police Officer Kevin Kelsey, Probationary Police Officer Zaine O'Meara.  

Beall has the most experience of the four with GFPD.  His career in Great Falls began 15 years ago.

O'Meara has the least experience on the force.  He was sworn-in back in January of this year.

GFPD is still not commenting on the details of Monday's events, including how many shots were fired at Stacy Micheletti, but according to the 911 call log, police originally made contact with Micheletti around 5:30 that morning, responding to a call that he may be suicidal, and was at one point in the home of his ex-wife.  All 4 officers remain on paid administrative leave while DCI finishes their investigation.

UPDATE: 

Fergus County Coroner's Office has released the identity of the man shot and killed by Great Falls Police on Monday, December 11th. Stacy C. Micheletti, 51, of Great Falls was transported to Benefis Healthcare and pronounced dead at 11:02 am.  The Coroner's Office says Micheletti will be taken to Billings for an autopsy by the Montana State Medical Examiner on Thursday. 

UPDATE:

The press release states its procedure to place officers involved in a shooting on administrative leave. 

Sargent Jim Wells, with GFPD said even though they may be down officers, the public won't notice a difference in their service.

" Any impact on our manpower when we have to remove people from the field and has an impact on our daily operations however we will put people in positions to make that we have officers in the field and office investigations to be able to cover the street and keep the public safe," said Sgt. Wells.

The investigation is being handled by the Montana Department Of Justice.  
They fall under the Attorney General's office. They said will not comment on an open investigation.
 

UPDATE:

Chief Bowen has also requested the Montana Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation to take the lead on investigating the incident. 
Morningside Elementary was the only school in the area that was placed under "A Shelter In Place" status. GFPD Sargent Jim Wells said this is a common practice for schools to do when there is police activity in that area. 

Chief Bowen said because the suspect was killed, they will not be releasing his name until his family has been notified.
This is the third officer-involved shooting this year.
The first happened in April, when officers shot Kevin Parisian while he was holding a knife to a woman's throat.
The second occurred in September, where officers shot and killed Thomas Jordan Addison during a robbery.

UPDATE: GFPD held a press conference stating "Today at approximately 10:30 am our officers were in the area of 52nd Street and 10th Avenue North searching for a male suspect wanted for questioning in an earlier incident. Our officers made contact with the suspect and when he brandished a weapon, he was fatally shot by our officers." GFPD went on to say that there were multiple GFPD officers involved. There were no officers injured and there is no threat to the community. The officers involved in the incident have been placed on paid administrative leave.

UPDATE: GFPD has confirmed there was an officer-involved shooting near 10th Avenue North and 52nd Street today. They say the scene is safe and an investigation is underway.

There is a large police presence in the area of 38th and 10th Avenue North. The area is blocked off, but police say it is safe. We have a reporter on scene and will update you as the information comes in.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man accused of slamming baby, fracturing femur

    Man accused of slamming baby, fracturing femur

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 9:37 PM EST2017-12-14 02:37:17 GMT

    Allan Norman Garbo Osen is charged with Assault on Minor after he allegedly slammed a baby on a bed so forcefully, it fractured the baby's femur bone. 

    Allan Norman Garbo Osen is charged with Assault on Minor after he allegedly slammed a baby on a bed so forcefully, it fractured the baby's femur bone. 

  • Officers identified in Monday's shooting

    Officers identified in Monday's shooting

    Thursday, December 14 2017 6:28 PM EST2017-12-14 23:28:08 GMT

    The man shot during the officer-involved shooting on Monday in Great Falls has been identified.

    The man shot during the officer-involved shooting on Monday in Great Falls has been identified.

  • Truck collides with house in Black Eagle

    Truck collides with house in Black Eagle

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 9:34 PM EST2017-12-14 02:34:42 GMT
    A truck which was being towed by a wrecker went into a home on the 100 block of 11th St. NE in Black Eagle around 7 p.m. tonight.  The wrecker had 2 other vehicles on its bed, the truck was behind the wrecker being towed down the road when it became unhooked from the wrecker, it then traveled into the front of the home. One resident was home at the time but was not injured in the incident.
    A truck which was being towed by a wrecker went into a home on the 100 block of 11th St. NE in Black Eagle around 7 p.m. tonight.  The wrecker had 2 other vehicles on its bed, the truck was behind the wrecker being towed down the road when it became unhooked from the wrecker, it then traveled into the front of the home. One resident was home at the time but was not injured in the incident.

  • Man ejected after rolling car, hit and killed by passing motorist

    Man ejected after rolling car, hit and killed by passing motorist

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 12:50 PM EST2017-12-13 17:50:52 GMT

    One man is dead after he was ejected in a rollover crash and was then hit by a passing vehicle.

    One man is dead after he was ejected in a rollover crash and was then hit by a passing vehicle.

  • MAFB Airmen arrested for kidnapping, assault, robbery

    Monday, December 11 2017 8:11 PM EST2017-12-12 01:11:41 GMT

    Julia Russell, 22, of the 741st Missile Security Forces Squadron was arrested last week in Tulare, California for kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, and conspiracy to commit a felony. According to Tulare Police, on November 30th at approximately 9 P.M.  officers were dispatched to the area of State Route 137 and Road 68 regarding a female that had been assaulted. The victim stated she was taken against her will, assaulted and robbed of her property by the su...

    Julia Russell, 22, of the 741st Missile Security Forces Squadron was arrested last week in Tulare, California for kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, and conspiracy to commit a felony. According to Tulare Police, on November 30th at approximately 9 P.M.  officers were dispatched to the area of State Route 137 and Road 68 regarding a female that had been assaulted. The victim stated she was taken against her will, assaulted and robbed of her property by the su...

  • NewsMore>>

  • Officers identified in Monday's shooting

    Officers identified in Monday's shooting

    Thursday, December 14 2017 6:28 PM EST2017-12-14 23:28:08 GMT

    The man shot during the officer-involved shooting on Monday in Great Falls has been identified.

    The man shot during the officer-involved shooting on Monday in Great Falls has been identified.

  • Michigan authorities contact Missoula Police regarding human remains case

    Thursday, December 14 2017 5:26 PM EST2017-12-14 22:26:01 GMT

    Missoula Police say law enforcement officials in Michigan have reached out to them regarding the human remains found in Missoula.

    Missoula Police say law enforcement officials in Michigan have reached out to them regarding the human remains found in Missoula.

  • Suta wins injunction; Not enough info for recall

    Suta wins injunction; Not enough info for recall

    Thursday, December 14 2017 3:55 PM EST2017-12-14 20:55:00 GMT
    Judge Jon Oldenburg said there was insufficient information to go forward with a recall of Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta.  As of right now no special election will be held and the petition to recall Sheriff Suta will not go any further.  We'll continue to update you as more details become available.
    Judge Jon Oldenburg said there was insufficient information to go forward with a recall of Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta.  As of right now no special election will be held and the petition to recall Sheriff Suta will not go any further.  We'll continue to update you as more details become available.

  • Gunshots heard in Helena

    Gunshots heard in Helena

    Thursday, December 14 2017 11:50 AM EST2017-12-14 16:50:19 GMT
    Around 6:00 am Thursday, 911 Center in Helena received calls concerning possible shots being fired from a vehicle in several areas around town.  Officers from multiple agencies including HPD, L&C County Sheriff's Office and even Montana Highway Patrol searched for over an hour but were unable to find anything. Initial reports said the shots were coming from a vehicle that is described as a newer 2013-2014 silver Ford pickup, with black accents/striping/rocker panel molding. ...
    Around 6:00 am Thursday, 911 Center in Helena received calls concerning possible shots being fired from a vehicle in several areas around town.  Officers from multiple agencies including HPD, L&C County Sheriff's Office and even Montana Highway Patrol searched for over an hour but were unable to find anything. Initial reports said the shots were coming from a vehicle that is described as a newer 2013-2014 silver Ford pickup, with black accents/striping/rocker panel molding. ...
Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2017. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.