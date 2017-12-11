Child claims woman bit and slapped him

A Great Falls woman is facing charges after a 10-year-old says she slapped and bit him.

On December 6th, police responded to an elementary school in Great Falls regarding a 10-year-old student who reported a woman bit him. When officers spoke to the student, he said earlier that morning before he came to school Tamra Nilsen slapped his face, shook him until it was hard to breathe, and bit his cheek. According to the police report, officers saw the victim had visible injuries on his face consistent with his account of the events. Several witnesses provided similar details of the assault.

Tamra Nilsen, 28, is being charged with one count of Assault on Minor. The State has requested her bond be set in the amount of $10,000.