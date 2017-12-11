Wreaths Across America honors Montana Veterans

Millions of wreaths will be placed on the tombstones of fallen soldiers in Arlington National Cemetery in the coming days, but today in the capitol, Montanans recognized local veterans with their own wreath.



Wreaths Across America is a tradition that started when one wreath maker in Maine had a few extra wreaths to give out. He decided it best they go to honor our country's bravest.



A wreath's shape and green color represent, everlasting life, which is how members of the Daughter's of the American Revolution, who coordinated today's ceremony, say we should remember our fallen heroes.



The wreath on display today is not the official one. A more elaborate wreath, which recognizes each branch of the military will be up later this week and will remain on display in the Capitol's rotunda throughout the holidays.