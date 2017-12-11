Help during the Holidays with the Great Falls Rescue Mission

Help the Great Falls Rescue Mission give back to the Electric City community this holiday season by giving back.

One way to help out is by sponsoring a family or an individual. Jim Kizer with GFRM says there are currently 34 families staying at the Cameron Family Center, consisting of about 80 children. There are also 24 men and eight women participating in the recovery program.

But you don’t have to give money or gifts to help, you can also give time. Volunteer opportunities are available the week prior to Christmas for wrapping presents, or folks can help serve holiday meals on Christmas Day.

For more information about how to sponsor a family or donate your time by volunteering, visit the Great Falls Rescue Mission website.