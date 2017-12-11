HPD has lead on downtown vandal

HELENA, Mont.-The Helena Police Department is working to find the vandal who gratified more than 25 spots in the downtown, walking mall area, but they still don't have enough evidence to make any arrests.

Captain Curt Stinson says surveillance footage and pictures from local businesses confirm the vandal is a man, but its difficult to make out any more identifiable features. H.P.D. has also received a few tips, but can't confirm they're true. Now Captain Stinson is asking for the communities help to catch the vandal.



"Even if we've got the guy walking by or anywhere around that time frame that we could get some better, clearer pictures, that would help us out. That would be the absolute best thing right now," said Captain Stinson.



Since the spree last week, there have been no new reports of similar vandalism cases. The city is working to clean up the vandalized areas.