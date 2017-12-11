HPD has lead on downtown vandal

A Great Falls woman is facing charges after a 10-year-old says she slapped and bit him.
Julia Russell, 22, of the 741st Missile Security Forces Squadron was arrested last week in Tulare, California for kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, and conspiracy to commit a felony. According to Tulare Police, on November 30th at approximately 9 P.M. officers were dispatched to the area of State Route 137 and Road 68 regarding a female that had been assaulted. The victim stated she was taken against her will, assaulted and robbed of her property by the su...
There is a large police presence in the area of 38th and 10th Avenue North. The area is blocked off, but police say it is safe. We have a reporter on scene and will update you as the information comes in.
The Montana Highway Patrol says a 34-year-old unnamed male driver from Dutton, was headed northbound on I-15 between the hours of one and two. The driver was in a Ford F-250 when he hit a median, then back onto the road but he was broadside. MHP then said the truck rolled over multiple times coming to a rest on its roof. MPH said during the rollover that's when the driver suffered the fatal injury and added that they believe al...
OWING MILLS, Md. - A family in Maryland is going viral after they brought their 1-year-old son to take a photo with Santa Claus and the results are hilarious. Kerry Spencer tweeted out the photo last week. She captioned it, "We taught our baby sign language. This is the sign for 'help.' You're welcome."
There is a large police presence in the area of 38th and 10th Avenue North. The area is blocked off, but police say it is safe. We have a reporter on scene and will update you as the information comes in.
New developments have come to light in the case of Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta. Judge Bob Olson, the judge who initially issued the temporary injunction has recused himself from the case altogether.
Many of us depend on the internet daily to get most of, if not all the information we need. But what would you do if someone limited your access, or charged you more money to use it? Well, that could happen, sooner than you think.
Showdown Montana had concerns of not being able to open up on time this year less than a week ago, however, things have changed since then. When we spoke to them this afternoon, they told us opening day on Friday should be one of the best opening days they have had in years. Not only is it unusual for the mountain to have every trail open, but it’s also unusual to have such nice conditions. “That storm that came through last weekend we got 14-16 inches of snow, we a...
