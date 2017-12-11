Program gets girls coding

HELENA, Mont.- A group of girls are bridging the gender gap in technology one code at a time. In just a few months, they have managed to create their own video game and interactive story.

Girls Who Code is a national non-profit working to change the image of what a programmer looks like and does. More than 50,000 girls throughout the U.S. have participated in the program, but this was the first year it was offered in Helena.

Girls learn vital computing and coding skills that are necessary for most science and technology jobs.

After seven weeks of hard work, the coders got a chance to show off their finished products.



Girls Who Code is free to any middle-school aged girl. A new session will start next year at the Lewis and Clark Library, along with girl-only STEM program.