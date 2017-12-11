Sheriff Dutton back at work

HELENA, Mont.- Even a heart attack can't keep Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton down. After spending less than two weeks at home recovering, he is back in the office and fighting crime.

Sheriff Dutton had emergency heart surgery to remove blockage and have a stint put in on November 28th. Today was his first day back since the ordeal.



He was suppose to leave the office around noon, but was still tending to business around 3:00 p.m. Despite defying a few doctor's orders today, Sheriff Dutton said he is ready to make a change so he can live life to the fullest.



"It’s my choice to live better with my body, but I know where I am headed. I have a faith that God still wants me to do something and that’s probably what got me out of that little slump, that there's still work for me to do."



He says although the thought of spending his time fishing and not policing is a nice one, retirement is not in his near future.



He wants to accomplish quite a bit more before that day comes, such as seeing to the prison expansion and improvements.



Sheriff Dutton wants to thank everyone who helped him get well and prayed for his speedy recovery. He luckily has no heart damage and is expected to make a full recovery.