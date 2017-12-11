MAFB Airmen arrested for kidnapping, assault, robbery

Julia Russell, 22, of the 741st Missile Security Forces Squadron was arrested last week in Tulare, California for kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

According to Tulare Police, on November 30th at approximately 9 P.M. officers were dispatched to the area of State Route 137 and Road 68 regarding a female that had been assaulted. The victim stated she was taken against her will, assaulted and robbed of her property by the suspects.

There were two other women involved in the incident, they are Christina Mills, 28, of Tulare, and Danielle Russell 26 of Tulare.

All three woman face the same charges. Police say there is a suspected motive, but will not be released at this time to protect the integrity of the case as it is still under investigation.

Malmstrom Airforce Base has no comment on the incident but said they will have a statement within the week. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.