Rodriguez found guilty - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Rodriguez found guilty

Posted: Updated:
By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
Connect

UPDATE: After deliberating for four hours, the jury has come back with a verdict for Juan Rodriguez: guilty. 

Today the jury found Juan Rodriguez guilty on one charge of Sexual Intercourse Without Consent. Currently in custody, his sentencing is set for January 29th and could end up facing 100 years.

Today is the first day for the Juan Rodriguez trial in Cascade County District Court.  Rodriguez is accused of sexually assaulting a young teen 15 years ago.

It was a statement on social media by the victim that initially brought this case to light.

According to court documents, Detective Jesse Slaughter was contacted by Nicole Griffin of Victim Witness who read the post. 

The detective contacted the victim, who says at the time she was almost 15 years old.  

She said in 2002, Rodriguez was supposed to drive her home, but instead drove north of Great Falls.

When she questioned him, Rodriguez told her he wanted to show her how fast his car could go. He parked on a dirt road, held her down and raped her.  She never reported the incident for fear of getting in trouble.

She then told police, Rodriguez tried contacting her over the years. Which caused her emotional trauma.

Jury selection began this morning and the trial is expected to last five days

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATE: Person killed in officer-involved shooting identified

    UPDATE: Person killed in officer-involved shooting identified

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 6:07 PM EST2017-12-13 23:07:07 GMT

    The man shot during the officer-involved shooting on Monday in Great Falls has been identified.

    The man shot during the officer-involved shooting on Monday in Great Falls has been identified.

  • Man accused of slamming baby, fracturing femur

    Man accused of slamming baby, fracturing femur

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 9:37 PM EST2017-12-14 02:37:17 GMT

    Allan Norman Garbo Osen is charged with Assault on Minor after he allegedly slammed a baby on a bed so forcefully, it fractured the baby's femur bone. 

    Allan Norman Garbo Osen is charged with Assault on Minor after he allegedly slammed a baby on a bed so forcefully, it fractured the baby's femur bone. 

  • Truck collides with house in Black Eagle

    Truck collides with house in Black Eagle

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 9:34 PM EST2017-12-14 02:34:42 GMT
    A truck which was being towed by a wrecker went into a home on the 100 block of 11th St. NE in Black Eagle around 7 p.m. tonight.  The wrecker had 2 other vehicles on its bed, the truck was behind the wrecker being towed down the road when it became unhooked from the wrecker, it then traveled into the front of the home. One resident was home at the time but was not injured in the incident.
    A truck which was being towed by a wrecker went into a home on the 100 block of 11th St. NE in Black Eagle around 7 p.m. tonight.  The wrecker had 2 other vehicles on its bed, the truck was behind the wrecker being towed down the road when it became unhooked from the wrecker, it then traveled into the front of the home. One resident was home at the time but was not injured in the incident.

  • Man ejected after rolling car, hit and killed by passing motorist

    Man ejected after rolling car, hit and killed by passing motorist

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 12:50 PM EST2017-12-13 17:50:52 GMT

    One man is dead after he was ejected in a rollover crash and was then hit by a passing vehicle.

    One man is dead after he was ejected in a rollover crash and was then hit by a passing vehicle.

  • MAFB Airmen arrested for kidnapping, assault, robbery

    Monday, December 11 2017 8:11 PM EST2017-12-12 01:11:41 GMT

    Julia Russell, 22, of the 741st Missile Security Forces Squadron was arrested last week in Tulare, California for kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, and conspiracy to commit a felony. According to Tulare Police, on November 30th at approximately 9 P.M.  officers were dispatched to the area of State Route 137 and Road 68 regarding a female that had been assaulted. The victim stated she was taken against her will, assaulted and robbed of her property by the su...

    Julia Russell, 22, of the 741st Missile Security Forces Squadron was arrested last week in Tulare, California for kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, and conspiracy to commit a felony. According to Tulare Police, on November 30th at approximately 9 P.M.  officers were dispatched to the area of State Route 137 and Road 68 regarding a female that had been assaulted. The victim stated she was taken against her will, assaulted and robbed of her property by the su...

  • NewsMore>>

  • Gunshots heard in Helena

    Gunshots heard in Helena

    Thursday, December 14 2017 11:50 AM EST2017-12-14 16:50:19 GMT
    Around 6:00 am Thursday, 911 Center in Helena received calls concerning possible shots being fired from a vehicle in several areas around town.  Officers from multiple agencies including HPD, L&C County Sheriff's Office and even Montana Highway Patrol searched for over an hour but were unable to find anything. Initial reports said the shots were coming from a vehicle that is described as a newer 2013-2014 silver Ford pickup, with black accents/striping/rocker panel molding. ...
    Around 6:00 am Thursday, 911 Center in Helena received calls concerning possible shots being fired from a vehicle in several areas around town.  Officers from multiple agencies including HPD, L&C County Sheriff's Office and even Montana Highway Patrol searched for over an hour but were unable to find anything. Initial reports said the shots were coming from a vehicle that is described as a newer 2013-2014 silver Ford pickup, with black accents/striping/rocker panel molding. ...

  • Rodriguez found guilty

    Rodriguez found guilty

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 9:57 PM EST2017-12-14 02:57:35 GMT

    Today is the first day for the Juan Rodriguez trial in cascade county district court.  Rodriguez is accused of sexually assaulting a young teen 15 years ago.

    Today is the first day for the Juan Rodriguez trial in cascade county district court.  Rodriguez is accused of sexually assaulting a young teen 15 years ago.

  • UPDATE: Person killed in officer-involved shooting identified

    UPDATE: Person killed in officer-involved shooting identified

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 6:07 PM EST2017-12-13 23:07:07 GMT

    The man shot during the officer-involved shooting on Monday in Great Falls has been identified.

    The man shot during the officer-involved shooting on Monday in Great Falls has been identified.

  • Fatal accident near East Helena

    Fatal accident near East Helena

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 3:37 PM EST2017-12-13 20:37:59 GMT
    Montana Highway Patrol is reporting at least 1 person is dead in an early afternoon accident.   It was reported just before 1:00 Wednesday afternoon just west of East Helena on U.S. Highway 12. Cameras from Montana Department of Transportation show snow on the roads but there has been no word on cause of crash as of yet. MHP says to avoid the area if possible. Right now these are the only details available.  We'll update this story as more information comes in.
    Montana Highway Patrol is reporting at least 1 person is dead in an early afternoon accident.   It was reported just before 1:00 Wednesday afternoon just west of East Helena on U.S. Highway 12. Cameras from Montana Department of Transportation show snow on the roads but there has been no word on cause of crash as of yet. MHP says to avoid the area if possible. Right now these are the only details available.  We'll update this story as more information comes in.
Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2017. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.