Rodriguez found guilty

The man shot during the officer-involved shooting on Monday in Great Falls has been identified.
Allan Norman Garbo Osen is charged with Assault on Minor after he allegedly slammed a baby on a bed so forcefully, it fractured the baby's femur bone.
One man is dead after he was ejected in a rollover crash and was then hit by a passing vehicle.
Julia Russell, 22, of the 741st Missile Security Forces Squadron was arrested last week in Tulare, California for kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, and conspiracy to commit a felony. According to Tulare Police, on November 30th at approximately 9 P.M. officers were dispatched to the area of State Route 137 and Road 68 regarding a female that had been assaulted. The victim stated she was taken against her will, assaulted and robbed of her property by the su...
Today is the first day for the Juan Rodriguez trial in cascade county district court. Rodriguez is accused of sexually assaulting a young teen 15 years ago.
The man shot during the officer-involved shooting on Monday in Great Falls has been identified.
