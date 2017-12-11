Sexual assault 15 years ago finally goes to trial

Today is the first day for the Juan Rodriguez trial in cascade county district court. Rodriguez is accused of sexually assaulting a young teen 15 years ago.

It was a statement on social media by the victim that initially brought this case to light.

According to court documents, Detective Jesse Slaughter was contacted by Nicole Griffin of Victim Witness who read the post.



The detective contacted the victim, who says at the time she was almost 15 years old.



She said in 2002, Rodriguez was supposed to drive her home, but instead drove north of great falls.



When she questioned him, Rodriguez told her he wanted to show her how fast his car could go. He parked on a dirt road, held her down and raped her. She never reported the incident for fear of getting in trouble.



She then told police, Rodriguez tried contacting her over the years. Which caused her emotional trauma.



Jury selection began this morning and the trial is expected to last five days