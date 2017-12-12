GFPS to discuss new school boundaries

Since the bond passed in October 2016 the talks of changing the boundaries for elementary schools in Great Falls have surfaced. GFPS asked for comments and the public obliged with overwhelmingly negative responses.

"We are not happy with this redistricting. We will fight it."

"I am strongly against the redistricting plan that is currently proposed."

"Very much understand the need for the re-zoning but really hope you take into consideration offering grandfathering to happen with the schools."



These are just 3 of 25 of the anonymous public comments given to GFPS as of November 7th.

Tonight these comments will be discussed in a meeting set to happen at 6:00 pm at the Paris Gibson Education Center. Dave Crum, Community Connections Manager, says multiple zoning options will be on display and they plan to update the public on the progress of the study surrounding these possible new boundaries.

The agenda for the meeting includes a ‘gallery walk’, where the public will see a presentation about the boundary adjustment process. This will be followed by an opportunity to view and discuss maps and data with the study team members, GFPS staff, and the consultants.

If you cannot attend tonight's meeting you can take an online survey to provide feedback. The link to that survey can be found here. The feedback period will be open through December 31, 2017