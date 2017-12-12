6,900 homes could get power from new wind farm

Tuesday, the Montana Public Service Commission voted unanimously to approve the sale of electricity from a 23 megawatt wind farm to NorthWestern Energy.

The agreement is based on a 15-year timeline. Under the proposal, New Colony Wind will develop the wind farm near Martinsdale, east of Helena. According to a press release from the PSC, the facility is expected to produce an average annual output of 76, 181 megawatt hours, or enough electricity to power 6,900 homes, and is expected to come online at the end of 2018.

New Colony entered negotiations with NorthWestern in May of this year, but NorthWestern disputed New Colony's cost estimates, requiring mediation by the PSC. Under federal law, utilities like NorthWestern Energy are required to purchase power from small renewable energy products at the price it would otherwise cost the utility to deliver equivalent amounts of power to serve customers.

After mediation, the PSC set the price at $23.30/MWh, and reduced the contract from the originally proposed 25 years to 15 years. The PSC also eliminated a carbon price adder from rates.

NorthWestern will also be in charge of paying the full cost of interconnection and transmission related to upgrades on the system, while New Colony will bear the responsibility for interconnection costs between its wind farm and the interconnection with the grid. There is also a $2 million security deposit required by developers for upgrades to NorthWestern's transmission line between Two Dot and Martinsdale.

It is still unclear at this time whether ratepayers or the utility will be responsible for paying the potential difference in cost between current estimates and actual future costs.