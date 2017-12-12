United Way of Cascade County reaches 70% of fundraising goal

United Way of Cascade County asks for the community’s help once a year, and the time period for that window is coming to a close in January.

Help support local programs and individuals by donating to United Way’s annual campaign. According to their website, this year, United Way will support 32 programs at 27 local nonprofits that provide meals to seniors, books and mentors to children and a safe place for abused women and neglected children to stay.

United Way’s goal is to raise $1.2 million; they are currently about 70% there.

If you’re interested in giving back or helping out at United Way, visit their website.