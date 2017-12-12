Keeping the doors open

The big question, what does the future hold for the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center?

A recent letter from the Cascade County Commissioners to the Lewis and Clark Helena National Forest Service said they have some major concerns about the future of the interpretive center.

Most of them boil down to the county wanting the forest service to take an active role in finding funds to keep the doors open.

Three page letter is a formal request by the Cascade County Commission for the 2010 and 2018 budget from the forest service.

Commissioners want to compare the two and look for ways the center create funds.

According to the letter, the community has supported the interpretive center both financially and interactively over the years.

The Commissioners demand the center remain open for both the public and the historic value it holds.

Kathy Bushnell, public affairs officer for the forest service.

she says right now they aren't willing to say the center might close

"This impact to the interpretive center and trying to figure out how we can change and manger that interpretive center is no different than what we do across the board for all of these," said Bushnell.

Over the last 10 years the recreation budget has decreased by almost 50 percent she said.

Then added they are trying to find out what programs they can still offer with the money they do have. They are also looking for funding partners to help keep the center open.

Bushnell did say at this time they are focusing on the positive future of the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center.