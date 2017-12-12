Sheriff literally pours his heart into work



HELENA, Mont.- From the Courthouse to the Law Enforcement Center, people know how hard Sheriff Leo Dutton works. So they weren't surprised when he came back to work yesterday just two weeks after having a major heart attack.



"He has and always has had a higher sense of duty," said Mike McCarthy, Dutton's longtime friend.



Mike McCarthy, who is the Operations Manager for the Montana Law Enforcement Academy, has known Leo Dutton about 35 years, before he earned his sheriff badge. When they met, he was a paramedic. Mike says even then, not much could stop him.



"I watched him as a paramedic work on people that at the time they didn't seem viable."



Mike says he's kept that same spirit throughout his time in law enforcement, working tirelessly to keep Lewis and Clark County safe, although he mainly credits his staff's hard work for that.



So, try to his humble fashion, when word got out he was in the hospital, he was surprised about the response he received.



"Senator Daines, Tester called me, for a nobody, that was pretty good," said Dutton.



Not only were well-known Montanans concerned about Sheriff Dutton, he received several letters from community members and more wishing him well. Which he credits as part of the reason for his quick healing.



"People that have dropped by with cards, letters to my home, the support has been just overwhelming."



However, Mike says there is a reason Sheriff Dutton has received so much support. From the detention center expansion to employing only the best officers, he's worked hard for the Helena community for more than 30 years. His continuation of that work is something not even a heart attack can stop.



"I have a faith that god still wants me to do something and that's probably what got me out of that little slump, that there's still work for me to do that there's still something that he has for me to do. And i hope i do it right."



Sheriff Dutton is expected to make a full recovery. He wants to thank everyone for their love and support.

















