Superintendent Arntzen fights school-aged suicide

HELENA, Mont.- There are some shocking numbers out of the office of public instruction, last year, about 10 percent of Montana high school students attempted suicide. Now Superintendent Elsie Arntzen announcing her plan to help save Montana student's lives.

Arntzen selected 16 educators, parents, and experts to serve on the Suicide Prevention and Response Negotiated Rule making committee. The committee will work to create state-wide policies to promote and discuss positive mental health for teenagers.The creation of the committee complies with legislation passed in 2015 requiring policy on suicide prevention programs.



Now members of the committee, hope they can make a difference..

"Suicide is a big deal in Montana and our community. And i just felt like there was a need for a counselor on the committee, being that we are on the front lines of suicide prevention," said Jeramie Robinson, a Capital High School Counselor and new committee member.

This is the first committee of its kind in Montana. Once they finish their work, it will be up to the board of public education to approve suggested changes.