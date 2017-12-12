GFPS holds public forum on school boundary changes - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

GFPS holds public forum on school boundary changes

The Great Falls Public School District held a public forum tonight to educate the public on three different options for the future of districts for Great Falls Public Schools. The takeaway, change is going to happen, it’s just not clear how.

Most people we spoke with were upset their kids will be displaced and moved to new schools. However, they understood it has to be done.

The district has numerous criteria for the boundary changes, some include trying to reduce overcrowding in schools, and maximizing safety by trying to minimize crossing rivers, busy roads, and railroads. But some residents say the criteria for safety dont seem to affect them.

The railroad tracks, the bridge, going over main highways, rivers, that is all things on their checklist that they don't want to do and they are making us do every single one of those, says Megan Haynes.

Other parents we spoke with were also very concerned about uprooting their kids from a school they have been going to their whole lives. and say it will definitely have an impact on them academically.

Other parents said the school is going about this redistricting well and being very clear with the public about their intentions.

If you want to take a survey and give feedback here is the link.

http://www.gfps.k12.mt.us/content/boundary-adjustmentredistricting-information

