GFPS holds public forum on school boundary changes

Julia Russell, 22, of the 741st Missile Security Forces Squadron was arrested last week in Tulare, California for kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, and conspiracy to commit a felony. According to Tulare Police, on November 30th at approximately 9 P.M. officers were dispatched to the area of State Route 137 and Road 68 regarding a female that had been assaulted. The victim stated she was taken against her will, assaulted and robbed of her property by the su...
A Great Falls woman is facing charges after a 10-year-old says she slapped and bit him.
There is a large police presence in the area of 38th and 10th Avenue North. The area is blocked off, but police say it is safe. We have a reporter on scene and will update you as the information comes in.
Since the bond passed in October 2016 the talks of changing the boundaries for elementary schools in Great Falls have surfaced. GFPS asked for comments and the public obliged with overwhelmingly negative responses.
Today is the first day for the Juan Rodriguez trial in cascade county district court. Rodriguez is accused of sexually assaulting a young teen 15 years ago.
Help the Great Falls Rescue Mission give back to the Electric City community this holiday season by giving back. One way to help out is by sponsoring a family or an individual. Jim Kizer with GFRM says there are currently 34 families staying at the Cameron Family Center, consisting of about 80 children. There are also 24 men and eight women participating in the recovery program. But you don’t have to give money or gifts to help, you can also give time. Volunteer opportunities ...
