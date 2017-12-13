Fatal accident near East Helena

Montana Highway Patrol is reporting at least 1 person is dead in an early afternoon accident.

It was reported just before 1:00 Wednesday afternoon just west of East Helena on U.S. Highway 12.

Cameras from Montana Department of Transportation show snow on the roads but there has been no word on cause of crash as of yet.

MHP says to avoid the area if possible.

Right now these are the only details available. We'll update this story as more information comes in.