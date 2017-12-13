Fatal accident near East Helena - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Fatal accident near East Helena

By Megan Lewis, News Producer
Montana Highway Patrol is reporting at least 1 person is dead in an early afternoon accident.  

It was reported just before 1:00 Wednesday afternoon just west of East Helena on U.S. Highway 12.

Cameras from Montana Department of Transportation show snow on the roads but there has been no word on cause of crash as of yet.

MHP says to avoid the area if possible.

Right now these are the only details available.  We'll update this story as more information comes in.

  • UPDATE: Person killed in officer-involved shooting identified

    The man shot during the officer-involved shooting on Monday in Great Falls has been identified.

  • Police find box containing children's bones in Missoula shed

    MISSOULA (AP) - Authorities say a box containing bones and teeth that are believed to be from three children was found in the shed of a Missoula home in September.    The Missoulian reports that Missoula police launched an investigation after a cleaning crew found the box when the former tenant was evicted from the property.    Police documents say the Montana State Crime Lab verified the remains as human, and an anthropology professor at the University of Mon...

  • Truck collides with house in Black Eagle

    A truck which was being towed by a wrecker went into a home on the 100 block of 11th St. NE in Black Eagle around 7 p.m. tonight.  The wrecker had 2 other vehicles on its bed, the truck was behind the wrecker being towed down the road when it became unhooked from the wrecker, it then traveled into the front of the home. One resident was home at the time but was not injured in the incident.
  • Man accused of slamming baby, fracturing femur

    Allan Norman Garbo Osen is charged with Assault on Minor after he allegedly slammed a baby on a bed so forcefully, it fractured the baby's femur bone. 

  • Rodriguez found guilty

    Today is the first day for the Juan Rodriguez trial in cascade county district court.  Rodriguez is accused of sexually assaulting a young teen 15 years ago.

  • UPDATE: Person killed in officer-involved shooting identified

    The man shot during the officer-involved shooting on Monday in Great Falls has been identified.

  • GFPS to discuss new school boundaries

    GFPS to discuss new school boundaries

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 6:22 PM EST2017-12-12 23:22:08 GMT

    Since the bond passed in October 2016 the talks of changing the boundaries for elementary schools in Great Falls have surfaced.  GFPS asked for comments and the public obliged with overwhelmingly negative responses. 

    Since the bond passed in October 2016 the talks of changing the boundaries for elementary schools in Great Falls have surfaced.  GFPS asked for comments and the public obliged with overwhelmingly negative responses. 

