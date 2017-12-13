Pet of the week :Eore

This week KFBB is featuring Eore as our Pet of the Week. He's available for adoption right now at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center (MAAC) in Great Falls.

Eore is a 6-year-old Chinese crested pug mix who is very fun, lovable, and one of the most unique dogs the adoption center has ever had come through their doors.



“He has a great personality, he gets along well with other dogs, he gets along with cats, he loves just about everybody, all he wants to do is make you laugh,” says Erin Doran



Being a Chinese crested mix he has no fur except for some spots on his head and feet, so his grooming requirements would be minimal. However, just like human skin, he can get sunburnt, so applying sun block during the summer months is recommended.



The adoption center says he would do well with any family as he is so well mannered.



“He likes kids he likes older people, he is very playful and he's house trained. He would make a good friend for just about anybody,” says Doran.



If you are interested in adopting Eore you can go to the center at 900 25th avenue north east or call the center at 406-727-Pets