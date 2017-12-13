Changing lives around the world

The Free To Smile Foundation. They provide surgical and dental services for cleft lip and palates to under served and poor children and teens through out the world.

Every operation is free. Any medical staff that volunteers pays their own way and donate their time.

Dr John Venditti is an Anesthesiologist at Benefis. He said he went into medicine to help people. For him giving back is a no brainer

"It feels incredible I means it's a genuinely a true happiness," said Venditti.

This trip was a moment in his life when he could help those in the world that can't afford this type of surgery.

"If I'm helping people here every day why not help people when I'm on vacation I mean we all like to go on a beach vacation but we have other weeks of vacation to do that so this is just a good cause cuz it keeps you less jaded and people really appreciate what we're doing over seas,"said Venditti.

He said without surgery many patients can not speak because without a palate they lack the ability to form words .

They also have a hard time eating because there is no barrier to separate food and water from the nasal passage.

One of many reasons children with clefts are challenged in proper development because they're undernourished.

"The kids we had on camera when they actually saw themselves for the first time in the mirror and when they start crying it just makes you have this bone chilling feeling and you just cry with them," said Venditti.

Many of his patients were young children but not all. One was 18 years old and could finally express his feelings

"He was really excited because he could ask a girl out for the first time and hes never been able to hes never had that confidence," said Venditti.