Cleaning out the Norovirus

This season the Norovirus is rearing its ugly head in Cascade County. Last year there were 60 reported cases.

Unfortunately, the City-County Health Department said that number may be even higher.

The Norovirus is often mistaken for the flu, but in all reality they are 2 separate illnesses with very similar symptoms.



There is a vaccine for influenza, there is not one for the norovirus.



According to Public Health Nurse, Bowen Trystianson, there are too many strains to make a vaccine.



So protecting yourself comes down to good old fashioned cleanliness.



He said the virus can live on dry surfaces for up to week.



And added the best thing you can use is bleach.

"Great cleaning product and its the one thing that will actually kill of norovirus for sure most of your wipes you can pick up the Lysol wipes wont actually kill this bug," said Trystianson.

So how do you know what you have? The Norovirus affects the stomach and intestines.

The flu attacks your respiratory system.

Regardless of what you have, doctors say stay home if you are not feeling well and seek medical attention as necessary.