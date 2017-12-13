Recycle your Christmas tree - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Recycle your Christmas tree

With Christmas nearly upon us, many are rushing to get the shopping done and the tree decorated. However, once Christmas has come and gone, what do you do with your Christmas tree?

Well, the City of Great Falls says "recycle it!" Since Christmas trees are biodegradable, they can be recycled and repurposed. From December 26th to January 9th, Great Falls will have several locations with tree recycling containers. All you have to do is take off the decorations, put it in the container, and your christmas tree will be composted or used to improve fish habitat.

Here is the full list of locations where you can recycle your tree within city limits:

  • Vacant lot adjacent from Eddies Supper Club – 3725 2nd Ave. N
  • Meadowlark Park – Fox Farm and Park Garden Road
  • Snyder Drug parking lot – 2500 6th Ave. N
  • 2J’s Market – 105 Smelter Avenue NE
  • Malmstrom AFB – 110 South Perimeter Parking Lot

