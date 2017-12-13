Truck collides with house in Black Eagle

A truck which was being towed by a wrecker went into a home on the 100 block of 11th St. NE in Black Eagle around 7 p.m. tonight. The wrecker had 2 other vehicles on its bed, the truck was behind the wrecker being towed down the road when it became unhooked from the wrecker, it then traveled into the front of the home. One resident was home at the time but was not injured in the incident.

