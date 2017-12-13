Man accused of slamming baby, fracturing femur

Allan Norman Garbo Osen is charged with Assault on Minor after he allegedly slammed a baby on a bed so forcefully, it fractured the baby's femur bone.

Charging documents say on December 11th, Osen picked up the six-month-old baby and slammed her on the bed. The force fractured the baby's femur bone and during the skeletal scan of the victim at the Benefis Emergency Department, a non-accidental healing rib fracture was also discovered.

During his interview with police, Osen stated he became frustrated, which led him to slam the baby and squeeze her abdomen. He allegedly admitted this is what likely caused the fractured femur. He also allegedly said there was an incident "several months" prior where he had squeezed the baby's abdomen, which he believes caused the rib fracture.

The State has requested his bond be set in the amount of $15,000. Additionally, the State requests Osen have no contact with any witness or the victim without approval from the Department of Family Services.