United Way needs your help to fulfill grants

Every year United Way gives grants to help out numerous non for profit organizations across central Montana.

Last year they couldn't fill five hundred thousand dollars in grants. and now they are worried about this year’s budget cuts having an impact on how much they need to help fund.

With federal and state cutbacks on funding, it puts the roughly 25 organizations which rely on this funding in a bind. Now United Way has to help pick up the slack, and they say they need help more than ever to assist the organizations.





United Way helps fund grants that impact everyone from Great Falls Public schools preschools to seniors through meals on wheels, so we touch every spectrum of a humans life,” says Kim Skornogoski.



United Way helps more than 24,000 people in central Montana alone. Their goal this year is to raise 1.2 million dollars to give as grants so the non for profit organizations can keep helping the people involved.

If you'd like to donate to united way to help fund grants which help a wide range of people,

Here is a link to donate https://www.uwccmt.org/