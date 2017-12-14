Gunshots heard in Helena

Around 6:00 am Thursday, 911 Center in Helena received calls concerning possible shots being fired from a vehicle in several areas around town. Officers from multiple agencies including HPD, L&C County Sheriff's Office and even Montana Highway Patrol searched for over an hour but were unable to find anything.

Initial reports said the shots were coming from a vehicle that is described as a newer 2013-2014 silver Ford pickup, with black accents/striping/rocker panel molding.

HPD received reports in the areas of Euclid and Benton Avenue, Montana and Boulder Avenue, and the upper east side in the area of Deerfield Lane. In addition, there was a report in the Montana City area of the same thing.

Captain Curt Stinson, Helena police officer, says they don't believe there's any immediate public safety risk. They are asking if you have any information leading to the identity of the vehicle or driver to call 406-442-3233.

HPD is working with those other agencies to continue investigating the matter and will update us with any further information.