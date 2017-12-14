Great Falls Scheels donated over $50,000 dollars to local organizations

Today the local Scheels in Great Falls held their annual day of giving, they gave monetary donations to show non-profit organizations how much the they appreciate their service to not only great falls but the entire state.

Organizations like Meals on Wheels, Saint Ann's Soup kitchen and United Way were in attendance to accept the donations.

The store leader of Scheels said throughout the year they do a lot of searching to find find out exactly what the community wants and need and who might not be getting the funding that they need and these donations are only a small token of the big impact they have on this community.

The Great Falls Food Bank said they will use the money to help expand their "Backpacks for Kids" program. Beth McKinney, Fund Bank Developer Coordinator, said that having the community come together to now be able to serve all 11 title one elementary schools in Great Falls.

If you want to donate to the Food Bank call (406) 452-9029.