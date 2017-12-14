AMC anticipates record crowds for Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is one of the most anticipated movies of the year, and with the AMC in Great Falls being the only theater in the area showing the film, how do they prepare for such an event?

The theater says they are used to big crowds for highly anticipated movies, like Wonder Woman, and Stephen King’s It.

The general manager says this day took a lot of planning ahead of time so tonight can go off without a hitch for the movie goers.



“You know for Star Wars it's a completely different animal. So we had to bulk up on the staff, reorganize our stock room, and start buying up because you know, we could have record sales and go through things a lot faster than we are used to,” Says Daniel Bruns





Not every theater at AMC will be showing star wars but with anticipation for record crowds, all ten theaters do have the movie downloaded and ready to play if the other films being shown have no crowds.

