Suta's injunction approved

For months controversy has surrounded Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta.

Thursday in the Pondera County Courthouse Judge Jon Oldenburg agreed with sheriff and said the injunction was valid.

It was an emotional day in the courthouse and tensions ran high while the judge has agreed with his injunction to stop a special election.

His reasoning, insufficient information to allow the election to go forward.

The courthouse was packed with members of the public and right after the ruling, Suta's supporters crowded around the sheriff with handshakes and hugs. We asked Suta for a comment on the ruling and what the step is his answer, its time to get back to work

This decision does not mean that another petition can't be filed against the sheriff. Stacy Welker started this process over the summer. She claimed the sheriff was abusing his powers.

With the ruling Thursday, Stacy is not sure if she wants to go through the whole process again. Plus, she added with the election right around the corner things could change anyway.



"I don't think there is a chance he will be reelected he's been convicted of pfma now whether its plea bargain or not it's a conviction he can't carry a gun I think he should have resigned by now and it's a shame that's where we are right now," said Welker.



She says she was disappointed but not completely surprised by the ruling. The primary election for sheriff is June 5th and the general election is November 6th.

In terms of Suta's partner family member assault charge, he is set to enter a change of plea December 22.

