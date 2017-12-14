Shots fired around neighborhoods in Helena

HELENA, Mont.- This morning gunshots were heard around several neighborhoods. No one was hurt, but the Helena Police Department has very few leads, and the shooter is still out there.

It all started around 6:00 a.m. in neighborhoods around Euclid and Benton Avenues, Montana and Boulder Avenue and the upper east side in the area of Deerfield Lane. Jefferson County police also reported similar shots in the Montana City area.



Police suspect the shots are being fired by the same person.

Captain Curt Stinson who says while the it seems the public is safe right now, it's a good idea to remain vigilant.

I’d always tell people to be aware of what's going on around on any day. And its certainly something that I know people will be somewhat upset and scared about. But I don’t think threes anything to be too concerned about."

HPD believes the shooter drives a new-model, silver, four-door truck with some sort of distinguishable black markings on it. If you see a vehicle matching this description, do not pursue, but contact your local police.