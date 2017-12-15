20th year of Shop With A Cop was a success

This year is the 20th year kids of the community get to Shop with a Cop. Today was the second day of the event and hundreds of family showed up to go on a holiday shopping spree.
Today was one of the two days this year the Great Falls Police Protective Association held shop with a cop.
The idea is pretty simple underprivileged kids in the community get to choose some of their gifts while on a holiday shopping spree with some of Great Falls finest.
Some already had their eyes on certain toys before they even walked in the store.
“I was looking forward to the Lego Police station, I've been looking at it for a long time,” says Kane Ukropetz
In a day dedicated to bringing happiness to kids, it was hard to miss the ear to ear smiles from police officers who say hosting events like this is an amazing feeling.
“It’s just an incredible time, the community supports us, and we in turn get to turn it back and have a positive experience with the families in our community,” says Detective Aaron Frick.
Wal-Mart on the east side of town was happy to answer the call.
“This is amazing, when we got the call to do this we were overjoyed, my staff were so excited everyone could come, this is a really big deal for our store, especially being new in the community,” says Angie Powell
Wal-Mart and GFPD want to thank everyone who donated to help make Christmas day a little more magical for hundreds of kids in the community.
