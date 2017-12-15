Warrant issued for man in "Aspect" criminal mischief case

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - A doctor is accused of spiking his girlfriend's drink with an abortion pill. Brooke Fiske told News 8 WROC in Rochester that she and Sikander Imran had been dating on and off for three years when she learned she was pregnant. Fiske says he didn't want to have the baby so Imran tried talking her into having an abortion, but it wasn't something she wanted. According to WROC, Imran had recently moved from New York to

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - A doctor is accused of spiking his girlfriend's drink with an abortion pill. Brooke Fiske told News 8 WROC in Rochester that she and Sikander Imran had been dating on and off for three years when she learned she was pregnant. Fiske says he didn't want to have the baby so Imran tried talking her into having an abortion, but it wasn't something she wanted. According to WROC, Imran had recently moved from New York to

Julia Russell, 22, of the 741st Missile Security Forces Squadron was arrested last week in Tulare, California for kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, and conspiracy to commit a felony. According to Tulare Police, on November 30th at approximately 9 P.M. officers were dispatched to the area of State Route 137 and Road 68 regarding a female that had been assaulted. The victim stated she was taken against her will, assaulted and robbed of her property by the su...

A truck which was being towed by a wrecker went into a home on the 100 block of 11th St. NE in Black Eagle around 7 p.m. tonight. The wrecker had 2 other vehicles on its bed, the truck was behind the wrecker being towed down the road when it became unhooked from the wrecker, it then traveled into the front of the home. One resident was home at the time but was not injured in the incident.