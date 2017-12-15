Warrant issued for man in "Aspect" criminal mischief case - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Warrant issued for man in "Aspect" criminal mischief case

Based on the investigation in to the "aspect" criminal mischiefs in Helena, HPD has been issued a warrant for Spenser Koley Love for Criminal Mischief (
Felony) with a bond of $25,000.

Police describe Love as 25 years of age, 5'11'', 156 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Love's location is asked to call HPD at 406-447-8461 or their local jurisdiction.

