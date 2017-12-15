341st Maintenance Group at MAFB awarded the Dept. of Defense Phoenix award

The men and women of Malmstrom Air Force Base bring home yet another prestigious award this time from the Secretary of Defense.

The 341-st Maintenance Group was awarded the 2017 Department of Defense Phoenix award.

Out of six field levels of military organizations, this group was singled out as being the best of the best on all levels. Group commander, Colonel David Miller said the bar has been set for future airmen especially after winning the Phoenix award for the first time ever.

Colonel Miller said, "it certainly sets really high bar something that we are up to meeting, we recognized looking backward some of our processes that we can improve upon and that's were we are in the middle of right now. Finding ways to change the culture, change the processes so we are even better in the future

Colonel Miller said its about time that these airmen were recognized for there work and being the backbone of the of defense and for our country.