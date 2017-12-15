Is Capitol security safe?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - A doctor is accused of spiking his girlfriend's drink with an abortion pill. Brooke Fiske told News 8 WROC in Rochester that she and Sikander Imran had been dating on and off for three years when she learned she was pregnant. Fiske says he didn't want to have the baby so Imran tried talking her into having an abortion, but it wasn't something she wanted. According to WROC, Imran had recently moved from New York to
Greg Doyon has sent a letter to city negotiators declining the position of city administrator.
SPOKANE,Wash. - Spokane Police Major Crimes Detectives are investigating a murder that happened early Sunday morning at The Flame on E. Sprague. Court documents released on Wednesday show the investigation initially began as an assault, but hours later turned into a homicide case when the victim, identified as 64-year-old Richard Natucci, died at the hospital.
Clara Goodwin joined our team in September 2016 as a sports anchor/reporter. Clara graduated from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah in April 2016 with a degree in broadcast journalism, emphasizing in sports. At BYU, Clara received multiple awards for her work anchoring, reporting, and sidelining.
A traffic stop in Great Falls leads to two arrests after officers found 10 grams of methamphetamines in the vehicle.
The man shot during the officer-involved shooting on Monday in Great Falls has been identified.
Missoula Police say law enforcement officials in Michigan have reached out to them regarding the human remains found in Missoula.
