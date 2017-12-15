Two arrested on drug charges in Great Falls - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Two arrested on drug charges in Great Falls

Posted:
James Wells (left) and Terry Wells (right) James Wells (left) and Terry Wells (right)
GREAT FALLS -

A traffic stop in Great Falls leads to two arrests after officers found 10 grams of methamphetamines in the vehicle.

On December 13th, GFPD observed a white Cadillac make a wide turn from 8th Street N onto 2nd Ave N and conducted a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle was identified as James Martin Wells. Charging documents say James could not provide a driver's license or proof of insurance. Officers learned that James' license was suspended and the vehicle did not have active insurance at that time.

While officers spoke with James, they observed a small zip-top bag with a white crystal substance near it, sitting in the center console of the car. Officers believed it to be methamphetamine. Both James and the passenger, Terry Wells, were asked to exit the vehicle and officers conducted a pat-down search. Charging documents say officers found a large roll of cash, totaling $563.00, wrapped around a bag of what appeared to be large methamphetamine crystals, which equaled 10 grams.

During the pat-down, officers removed Terry's phone because it was large and could possibly be used as a weapon. In doing so, officers discovered a small zip-top bag stuck to the phone. The bag had a white crystal substance inside it that was consistent with methamphetamine and later tested positive for the drug. When officers asked Terry what he knew about the bag, he allegedly stated he had put it in his pocket after finding it sitting on the center console of the car and was going to get rid of it. 

GFPD was given written permission to search the vehicle. During this search, officers found a pellet pistol under the driver's seat where they also found numerous small zip-top bags consistent with those used to package dangerous drugs for sale. 

James is being charged with Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs with Intent to Distribute, Failure to Carry Proof of Liability Insurance, and Driving While Suspended/Revoked. 

Charging documents say Terry has an extensive criminal past and is currently on probation for Negligent Homicide out of Yellowstone County, Montana. He is being charged with Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs. 

The State has requested each of their bonds be set in the amount of $50,000.

