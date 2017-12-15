12/15: High School Basketball Highlights & Scores

Highlights and scores from high school basketball held on Friday, December 15th.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Baker 66, Ekalaka 41
Billings Central 61, Lewistown (Fergus) 41
Bozeman 59, Missoula Hellgate 46
Choteau 95, Centerville 45
Clark Fork 60, St. Regis 42
Conrad 53, Cut Bank 40
Fort Benton 69, Big Sandy 35
Frazer 55, Froid/Medicine Lake 46
Glasgow 53, Sidney 32
Great Falls 60, Kalispell Glacier 54, OT
Jefferson (Boulder) 71, Manhattan 68, 2OT
Livingston 51, Havre 38
Melstone 69, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 24
Rocky Boy 69, Shelby 49
Sheridan 50, Phillipsburg 40
Three Forks 50, Whitehall 47
White Sulphur Springs 66, Lone Peak 55
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Baker 44, Ekalaka 37
Belt 48, Winnett-Grass Range 36
Big Sandy 63, Fort Benton 7
Billings Central 61, Lewistown (Fergus) 41
Box Elder 86, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 36
Bozeman 49, Missoula Hellgate 24
Bridger 43, Broadview-Lavina 16
Clark Fork 53, St. Regis 22
Froid/Medicine Lake 71, Frazer 27
Glasgow 43, Sidney 15
Glendive 45, Colstrip 44
Great Falls Central 48, Simms 44
Hardin 52, Miles City 35
Harlowton 49, Park City 34
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 58, Melstone 33
Kalispell Glacier 52, Great Falls 27
Power 37, Valier 35
Savage 63, Circle 23
Timberlake, Idaho 60, Kalispell Flathead 34
Townsend 45, Big Timber 29
Whitefish 52, Polson 38
