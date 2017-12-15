12/15: High School Basketball Highlights & Scores

Highlights and scores from high school basketball held on Friday, December 15th.



BOYS BASKETBALL

Baker 66, Ekalaka 41



Billings Central 61, Lewistown (Fergus) 41



Bozeman 59, Missoula Hellgate 46



Choteau 95, Centerville 45



Clark Fork 60, St. Regis 42



Conrad 53, Cut Bank 40



Fort Benton 69, Big Sandy 35



Frazer 55, Froid/Medicine Lake 46



Glasgow 53, Sidney 32



Great Falls 60, Kalispell Glacier 54, OT



Jefferson (Boulder) 71, Manhattan 68, 2OT



Livingston 51, Havre 38



Melstone 69, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 24



Rocky Boy 69, Shelby 49



Sheridan 50, Phillipsburg 40



Three Forks 50, Whitehall 47



White Sulphur Springs 66, Lone Peak 55



GIRLS BASKETBALL

Baker 44, Ekalaka 37



Belt 48, Winnett-Grass Range 36



Big Sandy 63, Fort Benton 7



Billings Central 61, Lewistown (Fergus) 41



Box Elder 86, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 36



Bozeman 49, Missoula Hellgate 24



Bridger 43, Broadview-Lavina 16



Clark Fork 53, St. Regis 22



Froid/Medicine Lake 71, Frazer 27



Glasgow 43, Sidney 15



Glendive 45, Colstrip 44



Great Falls Central 48, Simms 44



Hardin 52, Miles City 35



Harlowton 49, Park City 34



Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 58, Melstone 33



Kalispell Glacier 52, Great Falls 27



Power 37, Valier 35



Savage 63, Circle 23



Timberlake, Idaho 60, Kalispell Flathead 34



Townsend 45, Big Timber 29



Whitefish 52, Polson 38

