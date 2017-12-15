12/15: High School Basketball Highlights & Scores - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

12/15: High School Basketball Highlights & Scores

Highlights and scores from high school basketball held on Friday, December 15th.

      
      BOYS BASKETBALL        
Baker 66, Ekalaka 41
  
Billings Central 61, Lewistown (Fergus) 41
  
Bozeman 59, Missoula Hellgate 46
  
Choteau 95, Centerville 45
  
Clark Fork 60, St. Regis 42
  
Conrad 53, Cut Bank 40
  
Fort Benton 69, Big Sandy 35
  
Frazer 55, Froid/Medicine Lake 46
  
Glasgow 53, Sidney 32
  
Great Falls 60, Kalispell Glacier 54, OT
  
Jefferson (Boulder) 71, Manhattan 68, 2OT
  
Livingston 51, Havre 38
  
Melstone 69, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 24
  
Rocky Boy 69, Shelby 49
  
Sheridan 50, Phillipsburg 40
  
Three Forks 50, Whitehall 47
  
White Sulphur Springs 66, Lone Peak 55
      
      GIRLS BASKETBALL        
Baker 44, Ekalaka 37
  
Belt 48, Winnett-Grass Range 36
  
Big Sandy 63, Fort Benton 7
  
Billings Central 61, Lewistown (Fergus) 41
  
Box Elder 86, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 36
  
Bozeman 49, Missoula Hellgate 24
  
Bridger 43, Broadview-Lavina 16
  
Clark Fork 53, St. Regis 22
  
Froid/Medicine Lake 71, Frazer 27
  
Glasgow 43, Sidney 15
  
Glendive 45, Colstrip 44
  
Great Falls Central 48, Simms 44
  
Hardin 52, Miles City 35
  
Harlowton 49, Park City 34
  
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 58, Melstone 33
  
Kalispell Glacier 52, Great Falls 27
  
Power 37, Valier 35
  
Savage 63, Circle 23
  
Timberlake, Idaho 60, Kalispell Flathead 34
  
Townsend 45, Big Timber 29
  
Whitefish 52, Polson 38
 

