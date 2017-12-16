Student Athlete of the Week: Great Falls Central's Isaac Armstrong

At Great Falls Central Catholic High School each student is required to put in 20 hours of community service work each year. But don't tell hooper Isaac Armstrong there's a limit.

"I just think it's good to get as many as you can," he said.

If there's work to be done to restore the community of Great Falls, Isaac is there: working at soup kitchens, reading to elementary school students, and even visiting the elderly at local retirement homes. He's also involved in a number of clubs and causes at school. Isaac's basketball coach Eric Vincent estimates his lockdown defender does 100 hours of community service each year. And that's just the work he keeps track of.

"Even if you're doing something outside of school you don't necessarily put that down for your service hours. It's because you want to," Isaac said.

Of all the service work Isaac does there's one cause in particular that excites him.

"One of my favorites is the Special Olympics. Just to see those athletes have a good time," he said. "We volunteered with timing the events, helping the athletes out, and just being out there with them."

Isaac's level of unselfishness also translates to his game on the court.

"He works buzzer to buzzer whether it's in practice or on the court. That's what sets him apart from a lot of other kids," said Mustangs head coach Eric Vincent. "You can count on him to get quite a few minutes again this year."