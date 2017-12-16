Once Upon a Nativity tour now open at the Columbus Center

Carol Olthoff has been collecting nativity depictions for over 30 years and 8 of those 30, she decided that this collection was to precious to just sit in a closet. She has over a thousand pieces in her collection and shows them all off for free.

She said people from all over have given her the nativity figures to add to the collection some even as far as Kenya. She says Christmas should be more than just about giving gifts but more of celebrating the life of Jesus. She says seeing the smiles when people walk through the doors is truly what the Christmas season is truly about.



The tour will last until January 8 at the Columbus center from 10a.m until 6p.m to check out the free tour.