Update: Family of four chased down interstate releases statement - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Update: Family of four chased down interstate releases statement

Posted: Updated:
GREAT FALLS -

The family of four has released the following statement about the incident that occurred on Saturday night where they were chased down the interstate at speeds exceeding 100 mph at points:

"My husband and I and our 12 and 14 year old boys were coming home from the movies at about 11:15 pm. We live on a long gravel road that is about a quarter of a mile long to our home. Tyson Sweat (we do not know him, had never seen him before that night) was coming towards us on West Ulm Road and when we turned right into the gravel road he immediately turned in after us and turned his brights on, coming right up at a high rate of speed. My husband was doing about 10 miles an hour and tapped his brakes but he just stayed right on us. The gravel road will either go straight to a dead end or it turns left and does a big loop past several houses. We turned on the loop and he continued to tailgate us, never turning his brights off.


At this point I dialed 911 and my husband went back into west Ulm road hoping he would just turn away and leave us alone but he pursued us towards the freeway. Ulm is very deserted at that time of night so not knowing if this guy was trying to rob us or even knowing how many people were in the car since we saw nothing but blinding headlights we got on the freeway to head towards Great Falls, once again hoping he would leave us alone once we weren’t on a desolate road but he only came at us at an excessive rate and got next to us as soon as he could and tried to push us over. He turned his cab light on for some bizarre reason and would just stare at us as he attempted to push us off the road. My husband was able to stay slightly ahead of him, going at over 100mph at one point so he couldn’t get ahead of us and run us off of the freeway.

  We had a handgun in the car and at one point Sweat had us trapped behind another car and was making another move to push us over so my husband held the handgun up to show him we were armed. At this point he accelerated past the car ahead of us and we thought it was over. We got behind him briefly and turned our high beams on to get his license plate number to the dispatcher and then backed off.

Sweat pulled over at the truck weigh station and we continued to Great Falls but he had only pulled over to get behind us again only at a more aggressive rate. Twice he got past us and tried cutting into our lane, putting his brakes on,  the last attempt was at the exit to the airport and he completely came into our lane so that my husband had to maneuver onto the shoulder.

He only stopped tailgating us when we got onto the 10th ave exit and several police cars were heading our direction.

My youngest son was so scared he was gasping for breath and shaking by the time we were able to safely park and wait for the police after they had Sweat pulled over. My older son said he thought his little brother was having a seizure from his reaction.
 

....Had my husband not served several years in the military and received training for aggressive driving we could have easily been forced off the road and wrecked at 100 mph and my entire family could have been killed."

A man is facing criminal endangerment charges after allegedly miss-identifying a vehicle and chasing a family down the interstate at speeds reaching 100 mph.

On December 16th, Cascade County Sheriff's Deputies responded to Interstate 15 Northbound for a report of a vehicle being chased. The suspect vehicle was located and stopped in a parking lot and police identified the driver as Tyson Sweat. According to charging documents, Sweat advised police he had been drinking and believed he saw a vehicle occupied by his girlfriend. He said he attempted to stop the vehicle by flashing his lights and following it. When the vehicle didn't stop, he pulled alongside it and realized he had the wrong vehicle. He stopped chasing them briefly, then decided to try to apologize so he began following the vehicle again.

When police contacted the victims in the chased vehicle, the family of four said they were driving near Ulm when Sweat began to follow them closely and flashed his high beams. The victims say they increased speed to get away and at one point, reached speeds of 100 mph, but Sweat continued to follow closely. The driver of the family says when they neared Exit 277, Sweat tried to force them to take the exit, but they were able to accelerate and continue towards Great Falls. Sweat reportedly continued to follow closely until he was stopped by the Deputy. The driver told police at one point in the chase, he displayed a handgun to get Sweat to stop following them, but it had no effect.

Sweat is charged with four counts of Criminal Endangerment and one count of Reckless Driving. The State has requested his bond be set in the amount of $10,000

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Bloody Ceiling leads to suspicious death in Great Falls

    Bloody Ceiling leads to suspicious death in Great Falls

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 11:35 AM EST2017-12-19 16:35:18 GMT

    Breaking news in Great Falls.  A neighbor called  9-1-1 Monday afternoon after blood started to come into his downstairs apartment from the floor above him.

    Breaking news in Great Falls.  A neighbor called  9-1-1 Monday afternoon after blood started to come into his downstairs apartment from the floor above him.

  • Update: Family of four chased down interstate releases statement

    Update: Family of four chased down interstate releases statement

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 8:56 PM EST2017-12-21 01:56:39 GMT

    A man is facing criminal endangerment charges after allegedly miss-identifying a vehicle and chasing a family down the interstate at speeds reaching 100 mph. 

    A man is facing criminal endangerment charges after allegedly miss-identifying a vehicle and chasing a family down the interstate at speeds reaching 100 mph. 

  • Teen gets 60 years in Montana State Prison

    Teen gets 60 years in Montana State Prison

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 7:32 PM EST2017-12-20 00:32:21 GMT

    The teen found guilty of killing Megan Meriwether last September was sentenced Tuesday in Cascade County Court. 

    The teen found guilty of killing Megan Meriwether last September was sentenced Tuesday in Cascade County Court. 

  • 3 adults and 3 children seriously injured in accident

    3 adults and 3 children seriously injured in accident

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 3:35 PM EST2017-12-19 20:35:53 GMT

    BREAKING:

    Just into the newsroom two-vehicle accident on Highway 89 by mile marker 88. Reports of debris all over the roadway. Traffic is backed up both ways. Reports of extrication needed for one of the victims. A possible child is involved. Ambulances are on the way. We have a reporter heading the scene. And we will update as we learn more

    BREAKING:

    Just into the newsroom two-vehicle accident on Highway 89 by mile marker 88. Reports of debris all over the roadway. Traffic is backed up both ways. Reports of extrication needed for one of the victims. A possible child is involved. Ambulances are on the way. We have a reporter heading the scene. And we will update as we learn more

  • PRRT: "She probably wouldn't be alive"

    PRRT: "She probably wouldn't be alive"

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 1:17 AM EST2017-12-05 06:17:16 GMT

    Sunday evening as part of our special series The New Frontier, we introduced you to Eileen Torgerson, a woman living in Great Falls, whose body is literally full of cancerous tumors. But she's beat the odds, and is now the poster child for a new treatment that seems to be working. The only catch? It's not FDA approved, and she has to travel to Texas to receive it. Backing up for a moment: in the summer of 2017, reporter Taylor Chase sat down with Eileen, who described her new treat...

    Sunday evening as part of our special series The New Frontier, we introduced you to Eileen Torgerson, a woman living in Great Falls, whose body is literally full of cancerous tumors. But she's beat the odds, and is now the poster child for a new treatment that seems to be working. The only catch? It's not FDA approved, and she has to travel to Texas to receive it. Backing up for a moment: in the summer of 2017, reporter Taylor Chase sat down with Eileen, who described her new treat...

  • NewsMore>>

  • 3 adults and 3 children seriously injured in accident

    3 adults and 3 children seriously injured in accident

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 3:35 PM EST2017-12-19 20:35:53 GMT

    BREAKING:

    Just into the newsroom two-vehicle accident on Highway 89 by mile marker 88. Reports of debris all over the roadway. Traffic is backed up both ways. Reports of extrication needed for one of the victims. A possible child is involved. Ambulances are on the way. We have a reporter heading the scene. And we will update as we learn more

    BREAKING:

    Just into the newsroom two-vehicle accident on Highway 89 by mile marker 88. Reports of debris all over the roadway. Traffic is backed up both ways. Reports of extrication needed for one of the victims. A possible child is involved. Ambulances are on the way. We have a reporter heading the scene. And we will update as we learn more

  • Bloody Ceiling leads to suspicious death in Great Falls

    Bloody Ceiling leads to suspicious death in Great Falls

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 11:35 AM EST2017-12-19 16:35:18 GMT

    Breaking news in Great Falls.  A neighbor called  9-1-1 Monday afternoon after blood started to come into his downstairs apartment from the floor above him.

    Breaking news in Great Falls.  A neighbor called  9-1-1 Monday afternoon after blood started to come into his downstairs apartment from the floor above him.

  • Wildfire in Glacier Co. controlled, but not contained

    Wildfire in Glacier Co. controlled, but not contained

    Sunday, December 17 2017 11:43 PM EST2017-12-18 04:43:43 GMT
    A wildfire has burned nearly 144 acres in Glacier County. The fire, which ignited Sunday afternoon, is believe to be human-caused. According to Carter Gallineaux, a fire investigator with Blackfeet Fire Management, at least one structure has been lost, but no injuries have been reported.  The fire is being handled thanks to mutual aid from Blackfeet Fire Management, Browning Volunteer Fire Department, East Glacier Volunteer Fire Department, Babb Volunteer Fire Department, ...
    A wildfire has burned nearly 144 acres in Glacier County. The fire, which ignited Sunday afternoon, is believe to be human-caused. According to Carter Gallineaux, a fire investigator with Blackfeet Fire Management, at least one structure has been lost, but no injuries have been reported.  The fire is being handled thanks to mutual aid from Blackfeet Fire Management, Browning Volunteer Fire Department, East Glacier Volunteer Fire Department, Babb Volunteer Fire Department, ...

  • Two arrested on drug charges in Great Falls

    Two arrested on drug charges in Great Falls

    Friday, December 15 2017 8:59 PM EST2017-12-16 01:59:56 GMT
    James Wells (left) and Terry Wells (right)James Wells (left) and Terry Wells (right)

    A traffic stop in Great Falls leads to two arrests after officers found 10 grams of methamphetamines in the vehicle. 

    A traffic stop in Great Falls leads to two arrests after officers found 10 grams of methamphetamines in the vehicle. 

Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2017. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.