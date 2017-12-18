Update: Family of four chased down interstate releases statement

The family of four has released the following statement about the incident that occurred on Saturday night where they were chased down the interstate at speeds exceeding 100 mph at points:

"My husband and I and our 12 and 14 year old boys were coming home from the movies at about 11:15 pm. We live on a long gravel road that is about a quarter of a mile long to our home. Tyson Sweat (we do not know him, had never seen him before that night) was coming towards us on West Ulm Road and when we turned right into the gravel road he immediately turned in after us and turned his brights on, coming right up at a high rate of speed. My husband was doing about 10 miles an hour and tapped his brakes but he just stayed right on us. The gravel road will either go straight to a dead end or it turns left and does a big loop past several houses. We turned on the loop and he continued to tailgate us, never turning his brights off.



At this point I dialed 911 and my husband went back into west Ulm road hoping he would just turn away and leave us alone but he pursued us towards the freeway. Ulm is very deserted at that time of night so not knowing if this guy was trying to rob us or even knowing how many people were in the car since we saw nothing but blinding headlights we got on the freeway to head towards Great Falls, once again hoping he would leave us alone once we weren’t on a desolate road but he only came at us at an excessive rate and got next to us as soon as he could and tried to push us over. He turned his cab light on for some bizarre reason and would just stare at us as he attempted to push us off the road. My husband was able to stay slightly ahead of him, going at over 100mph at one point so he couldn’t get ahead of us and run us off of the freeway.



We had a handgun in the car and at one point Sweat had us trapped behind another car and was making another move to push us over so my husband held the handgun up to show him we were armed. At this point he accelerated past the car ahead of us and we thought it was over. We got behind him briefly and turned our high beams on to get his license plate number to the dispatcher and then backed off.



Sweat pulled over at the truck weigh station and we continued to Great Falls but he had only pulled over to get behind us again only at a more aggressive rate. Twice he got past us and tried cutting into our lane, putting his brakes on, the last attempt was at the exit to the airport and he completely came into our lane so that my husband had to maneuver onto the shoulder.



He only stopped tailgating us when we got onto the 10th ave exit and several police cars were heading our direction.



My youngest son was so scared he was gasping for breath and shaking by the time we were able to safely park and wait for the police after they had Sweat pulled over. My older son said he thought his little brother was having a seizure from his reaction.



....Had my husband not served several years in the military and received training for aggressive driving we could have easily been forced off the road and wrecked at 100 mph and my entire family could have been killed."