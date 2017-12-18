Bloody Ceiling leads to suspicious death in Great Falls

Breaking news in Great Falls. A neighbor called 9-1-1 Monday afternoon after blood started to come into his downstairs apartment from the floor above him.

This was the scene on the 900 block of 5th avenue south around 3 this afternoon. When police arrived they could not get into the upstairs apartment and had to call Great Falls Fire and Rescue to break down the door.

When they did they found a body. Police have not confirmed whether it was a male or female. We spoke with some neighbors in the area who were too afraid to go on camera.

They say a man lived there and just recently told them he didn't feel safe in his own home.

GFPD did say the public is not in any danger and continue to investigate.